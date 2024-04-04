Hina Khan set to perform 2nd Umrah in 2024, ‘I won’t say much..’

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, known for her roles in popular television series like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” is currently in the holy city of Madinah, preparing to perform her third Umrah during the auspicious month of Ramzan. After performing her second Umrah earlier this year, Hina embarked on this spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to spend the remaining days of Ramzan in devotion.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared glimpses of her visit to Masjid al-Nabawi and shared her experience of Iftar there with her followers. Expressing gratitude, she wrote, “Alhamdullilah.. Ramadan 2024 I won’t say much, bus bulaawa tha Aur Kuch nahi..Mere Nabi (saw) ki Mohabbat Alhamdullilah..” In an effort to maintain positivity, Hina turned off the comments section under her post to avoid any negativity.

Additionally, Hina Khan shared several snaps on her Instagram stories, providing her fans with a glimpse into her spiritual journey.

She is expected to fly to Makkah soon and is likely to celebrate Eid there.

Hina Khan’s spiritual journey began with her first Umrah during Ramzan 2023, followed by her second Umrah in January this year.