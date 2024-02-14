Hina Khan’s cheeky comment on Munawar Faruqui goes viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and actress Hina Khan are making headlines as they team up for a music video. The duo has been shooting in Kolkata for the past two days, and fans got a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes yesterday.

After wrapping up the shoot, Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram to share a cute picture with Hina Khan, expressing admiration for her talent and hard work. He captioned the post, “Very talented and hardworking person in the industry with @realhinakhan. Pack-up.”

Reposting Munawar’s story, Hina wrote, “Apne mooh miya mitthu banna koi insse seekhe,” adding a touch of humor to the update.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement upon seeing these pictures, with many already shipping the duo and coining the hashtag #MuHin. Some even predicted the video to be a hit, although details about the song remain a secret. Speculations suggest it might be a love song. However, there is no official announcement yet.