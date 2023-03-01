Hindenburg report: Cong chalking out social media strategy to corner BJP

New Delhi: The Congress, which has launched a series of agitational programmes over the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group, is now planning a wider social media campaign to reach out to the public and corner the BJP government at the Centre on this issue.

Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal has enlisted a series of programmes for the block-level leaders and workers, who have been asked to share their agitational programmes with him via e-mail.

“Our uncompromising fight shall continue for the next three months and a detailed social media campaign to expose the government-Adani nexus will follow soon,” he said.

The Congress has planned a series of agitations in front of nationalised banks and LIC offices at the block level from March 6-10, before holding a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march in different states on March 13.

“District-level ‘Parda Fash’ rallies will be held in all the states will be end in the end of March, which will continue in April. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders of the party will address these meetings,” Venugopal said.