Hindi Diwas: Know list of official languages in India

At the union level, both Hindi and English are used for official purposes.

Published: 14th September 2023 11:25 am IST
official languages in India
Representational Photo

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers extended greetings to the people. Hindi is one of the official languages in India.

The Prime Minister wrote, “Best wishes to all my family members on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. I wish that the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.”

Extending his warm wishes, Home Minister Shah, in a message, said, “India has been a country of diverse languages. Hindi unites the diversity of languages in the world’s largest democracy. Hindi has been a democratic language. It has honored different Indian languages and dialects as well as many global languages and adopted their vocabularies, sentences, and grammar rules.”

Is Hindi the national language?

Though Hindi is one of the official languages in India, there is no national language of the country.

Ever since the establishment of the constitution, there have been many discussions on the national language of India. However, as of now, India does not have a national language.

Official languages in India

Though India does not have a national language, the country has 23 official languages. Out of them, 22 are listed in the 8th schedule of the constitution.

At the union level, both Hindi and English are used for official purposes, whereas other languages are used at the state and union territory level.

Here is the list of the 23 official languages in India:

  1. Assamese
  2. Bengali
  3. Bodo
  4. Dogri
  5. English
  6. Gujarati
  7. Hindi
  8. Kannada
  9. Kashmiri
  10. Konkani
  11. Maithili
  12. Malayalam
  13. Marathi
  14. Meitei
  15. Nepali
  16. Odia
  17. Punjabi
  18. Sanskrit
  19. Santali
  20. Sindhi
  21. Tamil
  22. Telugu
  23. Urdu

