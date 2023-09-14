Hindi Diwas: Know list of official languages in India

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers extended greetings to the people. Hindi is one of the official languages in India.

The Prime Minister wrote, “Best wishes to all my family members on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. I wish that the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.”

मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि हिन्दी भाषा राष्ट्रीय एकता और सद्भावना की डोर को निरंतर मजबूत करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2023

Extending his warm wishes, Home Minister Shah, in a message, said, “India has been a country of diverse languages. Hindi unites the diversity of languages in the world’s largest democracy. Hindi has been a democratic language. It has honored different Indian languages and dialects as well as many global languages and adopted their vocabularies, sentences, and grammar rules.”

‘हिंदी दिवस’ के अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ।



दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत की भाषाओं की विविधता को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोने का नाम 'हिंदी' है। स्वतंत्रता आन्दोलन से लेकर आजतक देश को एकसूत्र में बाँधने में हिंदी की महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही है। आइए, ‘हिंदी दिवस’ के अवसर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2023

Is Hindi the national language?

Though Hindi is one of the official languages in India, there is no national language of the country.

Ever since the establishment of the constitution, there have been many discussions on the national language of India. However, as of now, India does not have a national language.

Official languages in India

Though India does not have a national language, the country has 23 official languages. Out of them, 22 are listed in the 8th schedule of the constitution.

At the union level, both Hindi and English are used for official purposes, whereas other languages are used at the state and union territory level.

Here is the list of the 23 official languages in India: