Hindu College student harassment: SUV used by accused traced

She alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped and attempted to pull them into the vehicle.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
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New Delhi: The SUV allegedly used by a group of men who harassed a Hindu College student and her friend in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area has been traced, police said on Friday, September 25.

According to the student, she and her friend were walking in Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday night when a white car approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the women objected, the men allegedly abused them and started following them.

She alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped and attempted to pull them into the vehicle. The accused fled when her friend started recording the car.

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Based on the student’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said police launched an investigation based on the complaint and traced the vehicle used in the incident.

Police have identified the accused driver as Naman, a Delhi University student, and said two to three other persons were accompanying him at the time of the incident.

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Police are also examining the student’s allegation that she and her friend had approached multiple police stations before the complaint was registered.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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