Hindu Raksha Dal block Friday namaz in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area

Ghaziabad: A large group of Hindu Raksha Dal workers gathered around mosques in the Khoda area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, blocking Friday prayers to protest against the murder of Hindu teen Surya Pratap Chauhan.

The right-wing group on Friday, June 5, extended their ongoing protests against Muslims by targeting mosques in the neighbourhood. Several demonstrators were heard chanting anti-Muslim slogans, including “Goli maaro saalon ko (shoot the bastards).”

Hindu Mahasabha president Riya Kinnar was present in Khoda as well, calling on her supporters to join the protests. “Hum bhi namaz nai hone denge. Ek din agar namaz nai padenge toh inka kuch bigad nai jaayega (We, too, will not allow the prayers to take place. It won’t do them any harm if they skip prayers for just one day),” she said.

A large group of Hindu Raksha Dal workers gathered around mosques in the Khoda area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, blocking Friday prayers to protest against the murder of the Hindu teen, Surya Pratap Chauhan.



The right-wing group on Friday, June 5, extended their ongoing… pic.twitter.com/vnAt2RQtMW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 5, 2026

The protests took place even as Ghaziabad Police officers, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhaval Jaiswal, conducted flag marches in Khoda’s sensitive areas in view of Friday prayers. Jaiswal personally inspected the security arrangements and held talks with local residents, urging them to maintain peace and harmony.

श्री धवल जायसवाल, पुलिस उपायुक्त नगर/ट्रांस हिण्डन जोन द्वारा शुक्रवार की नमाज़ के दृष्टिगत संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में पुलिस बल के साथ फ्लैग मार्च किया गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने स्वयं सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया और स्थानीय नागरिकों से संवाद स्थापित कर शांति एवं सौहार्द बनाए… pic.twitter.com/iFqW1W8L74 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) June 5, 2026

Earlier, on Thursday, June 4, Kaali Sena Uttarakhand president issued a public threat, announcing Muslims would “forget how to offer namaz.”

“Jai Shri Ram, doston, Jai Shri Ram. Mein Dilli ke mullo ku bolna chahta hu, bh***i waalo, namaz padna bhul jaoge (Jai Shri Ram, friends, Jai Shri Ram. I want to issue a warning to the mullahs of Delhi. You sons of b****es, you will forget how to offer namaz),” Joshi said.

He declared that every Tuesday, considered holy by many Hindus, the Hanuman Chalisa will be recited inside the mosques of Delhi.

Surya’s murder

Chauhan, a 17-year-old Class 11 student, was allegedly stabbed during an altercation on Bakrid, over a week ago, and later succumbed to his injuries. The police swiftly took action against the accused individuals, with the main accused, Asad, killed in an exchange of fire. Surya’s mother claimed she demanded the Ghaziabad Police kill Asad in an encounter.

Various Hindutva organisations and leaders condemned the murder, calling it a direct attack on India’s majority.

Khoda soon turned into a communal hotbed as the murder took a religious angle. The local administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures, where Asad’s family home was bulldozed and at least three madrasas were served notices.