Hindu Raksha Dal protests video of man with Pakistani national

Dehradun: Locals in an Uttarakhand village chased away Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) leader Lalit Sharma and his team on Sunday, August 30, after he accused a Muslim resident of supporting Pakistan by interacting with a Pakistani national.

The incident stems from a video posted by Imran Khan, a resident of Dehradun’s Kargi Grant, where he was seen interacting with a Pakistani national and a Saudi Arabian citizen during his Haj pilgrimage.

Upon seeing the video, Hindu Raksha Dal leader Lalit Sharma called on the supporters on social media to protest against Imran on Sunday. During the protest, the Hindutva workers raised slogans like “Pakistan Murdabad,” “love for Pakistan will not be tolerated,” and “Drive Pakistanis out, support for Pakistanis will not be tolerated.”

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Locals in an Uttarakhand village chased away Hindu Raksha Dal leader Lalit Sharma and his team on Sunday, August 30, after he accused a resident of supporting Pakistan by interacting with a Pakistani national. pic.twitter.com/aOLjQbbAZt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 2, 2026

There was a heated exchange between Lalit Sharma’s protesters and the locals, following which the villagers drove him away after police intervened.

The situation escalated as locals confronted the Hindutva group while the two groups hurled abuses in police presence. Local media reported the tension continued for more than an hour, although no major incident was reported. Lalit Sharma, however, alleged that he was attacked.

Videos from the village show locals chasing Lalit Sharma and HRD workers in police presence.

Imran, also the state secretary of the Amar Tikait group of farmers’ union, denied Hindu Raksha Dal’s allegations, clarifying that the Pakistani national was only staying at the same hotel. He linked the protest to a land dispute, which HRD said was untrue.