Hindu religion menace to entire world: DMK leader A. Raja

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has shared a purported video in which DMK leader and former Union minister A. Raja could be heard saying that Hindu religion is not only a menace to India, but to the entire world.

Annamalai shared the video in which Raja, who’s the MP from Nilgiris, could be seen speaking in a webinar.

Also Read Hardeep Puri slams A. Raja for Sanatan Dharma remarks

Raja is heard saying in the video, “Hindu religion is a menace not only to India, but to the entire world.”

He added, “India is the reason for global disease in the name of caste… dividing people on caste lines, and dividing people on economic lines in the name of caste.

“Indians living in other countries also propagate caste in the name of Hindu religion. So Hindu religion is the biggest menace, not only in India but to the entire world.”

Annamalai, who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), said that DMK is the principal reason for creating caste divide and hatred in Tamil Nadu.

Raja had recently spoken against Sanatan Dharma, equating it with leprosy and HIV, at a public function.