Hindu saints do more service than missionaries, says Bhagwat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th April 2023 7:34 am IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (File Photo)

Jabalpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Hindu saints do more service than missionaries.

Stressing on the importance of education, he said ills plaguing the Indian society must be eradicated.

“We have to eradicate ills in the society and bring prosperity,” said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat was in Jabalpur to participate in various programmes, including unveiling of a statue of Jagadguru Shyam Devacharya Ji Maharaj at Narsinh Temple. He also spoke at a lecture series at Manas Bhawan in the Madhya Pradesh city.

“Nowadays missionaries are dominant, but our saints do more service than them. I am not saying this as a matter of pride, but that the truth,” he said at the lecture series while quoting a survey.

The RSS leader said India is going to become a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (teacher or knowledge-giver), but it should attain that position with harmony.

Bhagwat maintained educating the Hindu society will be good for the entire world.

