Hindu shop refuses to give Ganesh Chaturthi donation, attacked

Gujarat: A dispute over donations for Ganpati Chaturthi celebrations turned violent in Gujarat’s Vadodara after a group of young men vandalised a shop when its owner refused to pay as a donation.

The incident occured in Chokhandi area at a store called Rajasthan Kulfi Store. The men demanded Rs 21,000 as a contribution from the shopkeeper. When he refused, they entered the shop, attacked him and his mother and damaged property.

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CCTV footage from the shop has surfaced, showing the vandalism. Police have launched an investigation based on the footage and the complaint.

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