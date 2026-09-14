Hindu shop refuses to give Ganesh Chaturthi donation, attacked

The incident occured in Chokhandi area at a store called Rajasthan Kulfi Store.

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People involved in a physical altercation inside a small shop or restaurant.
A Hindu shop owner is attacked and his property damaged after he refused to pay donations for Ganesh Chaturthi

Gujarat: A dispute over donations for Ganpati Chaturthi celebrations turned violent in Gujarat’s Vadodara after a group of young men vandalised a shop when its owner refused to pay as a donation.

The incident occured in Chokhandi area at a store called Rajasthan Kulfi Store. The men demanded Rs 21,000 as a contribution from the shopkeeper. When he refused, they entered the shop, attacked him and his mother and damaged property.

CCTV footage from the shop has surfaced, showing the vandalism. Police have launched an investigation based on the footage and the complaint.

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