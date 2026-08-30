Hindu who wants no Muslims in Bharat is no Hindu: Bhagwat in US

The RSS leader was addressing the "One World: One Humanity Faith Leaders’ Summit" in New York.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Bhagwat speaking at an event in the US.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaking at the 'One World, One Humanity' faith leaders' conference in New York, USA, on Saturday, August 29.

New York: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, August 29, said if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hindu.

The RSS leader said this while addressing the “One World: One Humanity Faith Leaders’ Summit” here.

Bhagwat said that in India, people of all denominations live. “By tradition, Bharat has given shelter to everybody. Those who could not find a safe place in the world came to Bharat, where they found their place,” he said.

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“We as RSS think, because we have this knowledge that world humanity is one, it is our duty to go all over the world and tell everybody that, in spite of diversities, we are one,” he said.

“Muslim brothers asked me a question: You are a Hindu organisation, you see Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu,” he said.

“Where there is ‘me’ and ‘mine’, there is no solution. ‘We’ and ‘ours’ is the solution,” he added.

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“We (RSS) are serving. While serving, we don’t see discrimination. Whoever is in need, we are serving. One lakh thirty thousand service projects are being run by our Swayamsevaks with the help of society. They served everywhere and served equally,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK.

In the US, he is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

In the US, Bhagwat has held meetings and discussions with members of the diaspora, Indian-American business executives and community leaders.

The RSS chief also visited the Bhakti Centre in New York and also paid tributes to Indian spiritual leader Srila A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:

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