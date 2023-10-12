Hindus offers special prayers in Varanasi’s Ganga Ghat for Israel

A gathering of Hindus came together at the Ganga Ghat to offer special prayers in a display of solidarity with Israel on Thursday, October 12.

They raised an Israeli flag alongside Indian flags, conducted prayers, and even held up a picture depicting a warm moment between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while offering their prayers.

VIDEO | People in Varanasi, UP offer prayers in Ganga river as they extend support to Israel.#IsraelPalestineConflict pic.twitter.com/y7kIYe0r9i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2023

On the morning of October 7, Israel was caught completely off-guard after Palestinian fighters belonging to the militant group Hamas launched an onslaught of rockets while thousands of fighters from the Gaza strip entered by land and sea.

The Isreal-Palestinian war entered its sixth day with the death toll on both sides having risen to over 2,600, more than 9,000 wounded, and scores taken hostage. The death toll in the coastal enclave is nearing 1,200, while the number of internally displaced persons spiked to 338,934 on Thursday — a 30 per cent increase in just 24 hours, authorities said on October 12.

Narendra Modi expressed shock over the attack on Israel and said his country stands in solidarity with Israel.

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 1,354 Palestinians have been killed, including 326 children and 6,049 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says 338,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 220 soldiers and 3,300 wounded.