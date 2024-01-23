Hindutva mob enters FTII Pune campus, attacks protesting students

Members of Hindutva group barged into FTII Pune on Monday, attacked students and burned down the banners that read ‘Remember Babri’.

The banners were put up as a protest against the ‘illegal’ ruling and construction of Ram Mandir at the site where the 16-century Babri Masjid once stood.

The video of the incident was shared on social media. According to reports, two female students were attacked.

Hindutva groups barged into FTII Pune, launching attack on students & setting ablaze banner reading "remember Babri". Assailants, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" & derogatory slogans, targeted both male and female students. Students claim police complicity in the assault.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/MyQk294xkS — Maktoob (@MaktoobMedia) January 23, 2024

On January 22, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the inauguration of the Ram temple amid grand celebrations, many students groups from various premium institutes across the country staged protests, and voiced opposition against the Ram temple inauguration.

There were also reports of clashes between groups of students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut after one group protested against the Ram Mandir’s prana pratishtha ceremony.

As police tried to calm the situation, a student shouted, “India is not Rama Rajya” in response to “Jai Shri Ram”.

There were similar protests registered in New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru Universities.