Hindutva violence: AIMIM donates Rs 1 lakh to Sangareddy Muslim vendor

Soon after the gruesome incident, Owaisi criticized on social media X labelling mob violence as a 'contagious disease'.

Published: 27th January 2024 6:29 pm IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi handed over Rs 1.75 lakh as financial support to Abdul Qadeer whose fruit shop was set on fire by Hindutva mob on January 22

Hyderabad: Five days after members of the right-wing set fire to a shop belonging to a Muslim vendor named Abdul Qadeer, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi handed over financial help of Rs. 1,75,000 to him at the party headquarters in Darussalam on Saturday, January 27.

On the night of January 22, Abdul Qadeer lost his livelihood after his fruit shop was set ablaze by an angry Hindutva mob who were rallying across Daulatabad in Hathnoor Mandal in Sangareddy district. It is alleged that the situation got out of control when two minors threw stones at the rally.

According to the police, the situation was under control as pickets were arranged across Dulatabad and Hathnoora villages. Police have also registered FIRs against the miscreants.

The incident happened on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the pran pratishtha of the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin on Tuesday, January 23, met Sanga Reddy SP CH Rupesh and demanded strict action against culprits behind the attack on shops run by two Muslim vendors.

