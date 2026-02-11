Hiring help online? UAE shuts 230 illegal domestic worker recruitment accounts

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has shut down 230 social media accounts over the past year for illegally promoting domestic worker recruitment services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The action was taken in coordination with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) after authorities confirmed that the account operators had not obtained the necessary licences and were not affiliated with authorised recruitment offices.

The Ministry said the activity constituted a clear breach of the UAE’s Domestic Workers Law, which regulates the recruitment and employment of domestic workers and requires service providers to be officially licensed.

Why the accounts were closed

According to MoHRE, the accounts were found to be:

Operating without a valid licence issued by the Ministry

Not affiliated with approved domestic worker recruitment offices

Promoting recruitment services in violation of federal regulations

Regulatory oversight strengthened

MoHRE reaffirmed that it maintains strict oversight of domestic worker recruitment services through an integrated field and digital regulatory system. The framework is designed to:

Safeguard the legal rights of employers and workers

Ensure compliance with mandatory procedures

Provide competitive and high-quality services to Emirati and resident families.

The Ministry commended TDRA for its cooperation in identifying and shutting down the illegal accounts, describing the joint action as a unified government effort to curb online violations.

أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين عن إغلاق 230 حساباً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي خلال عام 2025، بالتنسيق مع هيئة تنظيم الاتصالات والحكومة الرقمية، بعد ثبوت ترويجها لخدمات استقدام العمالة المساعدة من دون الحصول على التراخيص اللازمة وعدم تبعيتها لأي من المكاتب المرخّصة.



Warning to employers and families

MoHRE urged employers to deal only with licensed recruitment offices and to verify service providers before entering into agreements.

The Ministry warned that dealing with unlicensed entities could result in:

Loss of legal rights

Financial risks

Failure to conduct mandatory medical examinations

Absence of background and conduct checks

Potential safety risks to families.

Residents were encouraged to report misleading advertisements or suspicious social media activity by calling 600590000 or by checking the official list of licensed recruitment offices on the Ministry’s website.

Standards for licensed offices

Licensed domestic worker recruitment offices in the UAE:

Operate under approved pricing structures

Follow clearly defined service standards

Provide trained and qualified workers

Adhere to established terms and conditions

Ensure workers are prepared to serve families in a safe and healthy environment.

MoHRE reiterated its commitment to enforcing regulations and protecting all parties involved in the domestic worker recruitment sector, stressing that monitoring efforts will continue across digital platforms.