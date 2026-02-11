Ramzan 2026: UAE announces reduced working hours for public sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, February 11, announced reduced working hours for public sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026.

In a post on X, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said in a circular that the working day would run from 9 am to 2.30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 am until 12 pm on Fridays.

Ministries and federal departments will be permitted to establish flexible or remote work schedules.

الهيئة الاتحادية للموارد البشرية الحكومية تعلن ساعات العمل الرسمية في الحكومة الاتحادية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك. pic.twitter.com/BtbmcBsbMA — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) February 11, 2026

This year, Ramzan is expected to start in the UAE on Thursday, February 19. However, the exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.