Hyderabad: Indian cinema has always seen its biggest box office records set by high-budget films led by top male stars. Movies featuring icons like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Allu Arjun and Prabhas often dominate the charts with massive earnings. However, sometimes a smaller film with strong content manages to surprise everyone and create magic at the box office.

Lokah Crosses 350 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, has become that surprise success. Released on August 28, the film has collected over Rs. 350 crore worldwide. This achievement places it alongside Malayalam blockbusters like L2 Empuraan (Rs. 265.5 crore), Thudarum (Rs. 234.5 crore), and Manjummel Boys (Rs. 240.5 crore).

India’s First Female Superhero

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as India’s first female superhero, Chandra. With this success, Kalyani has scripted history by becoming the first Malayalam actress to headline a film that crossed Rs. 200 crore. In an industry where female-led films are rare, this milestone marks a new beginning.

Kalyani’s Gratitude

Celebrating the milestone, Kalyani shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She thanked audiences for embracing the story.

A New Chapter for Malayalam Cinema

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra not only establishes Kalyani as a leading star but also shows that stories driven by vision and strong characters can break barriers. With a female-led film entering the Rs. 350 crore club, Malayalam cinema has turned a new page in its history.