History-sheeter shot dead in ‘encounter’, says police

Perambalur: A history-sheeter was shot dead in an “encounter” near Thirumanthurai in Perambalur district on Tuesday, January 27, after he allegedly attacked a sub-inspector and attempted to escape from custody, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kottu Raja alias Azhaguraja, was a prime suspect in the recent attack on another notorious criminal, Vellai Kali.

According to police, a gang of more than 10 people, including Azhaguraja, had hurled country-made bombs at a vehicle transporting Vellai Kali back to Chennai’s Puzhal central jail after a court appearance on January 24.

Following the incident, five special teams were formed by the Perambalur district police to apprehend the perpetrators.

Azhaguraja was arrested on Monday evening. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to hiding weapons and explosives used in the attack in a forested area.

A police team subsequently took him to the specified location to recover the cache on Tuesday morning.

Upon reaching the spot, Azhaguraja allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at the police vehicle and attacked the sub-inspector with a hidden sharp-edged weapon in an attempt to flee. Mangalamedu Police Inspector opened fire in self-defence, resulting in head injury to the accused and he died on the spot.

The sub-inspector, who sustained injuries in the attack, has been admitted to the Perambalur Government General Hospital for treatment. Senior police officials visited the scene, and further investigation is underway.