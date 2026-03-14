Hit by drone, bees sting BJP workers at Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra in Telangana

Hyderabad: A swarm of honey bees disturbed by a drone during a padayatra of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay decided to take revenge by stinging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and rendering some of them injured.

The incident happened during the “Anjanna Aashirwada Padayatra” held by Bandi Sanjay from Maha Shakti temple in Karimnagar to Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy (Hanuman) temple in Mallial mandal of Jagtial district on Saturday, March 14.

The BJP workers had reached Konaraopet village of Ramadugu mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district and some of them tried to take aerial footage of the padayatra by launching a drone. The drone hit a beehive on a tree by the side of the road.

Enraged by the unprovoked attack, the bees attacked whoever came in their way, delivering the pain of their stingers to the padayatra party.

Four BJP workers reportedly suffered sting injuries. Bandi Sanjay immediately took steps to shift them to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The padayatra had to be stalled briefly after the bee attack. Meanwhile, a doctor conducted a routine health check-up on Bandi Sanjay.

The 40-km padayatra resumed shortly after and reached Kondagattu temple by evening.