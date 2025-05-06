Telangana: One dead, three injured in bee attack at Singareni coal mine

The worker was shifted to a hospital, however, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 6th May 2025 7:59 pm IST
A swarm of bees gathers on a wooden surface, linked to a deadly bee attack at Telangana coal mine.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a worker engaged in the construction of a compound wall on the premises of a coal mine died after being attacked by a swarm of bees.

Three other workers were injured in the incident.

The incident happened at Goleti 1 incline coal mine of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd in Bellampalli of Mancherial district on Tuesday, May 6, when four workers were engaged in sieving sand for the construction of a compound wall.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Fearing failure, two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Telangana

Puppala Narasaiah, one of the workers, was admitted to Singareni’s hospital in Goleti, after which he was shifted to Peddapalli government hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment. The three other workers were being treated at Goleti, where their condition was known to be stable.

Narasaiah’s brother broke down before the media, informing that Narasaiah had three daughters and was the only bread-winner of the family.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 6th May 2025 7:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button