Hyderabad: Popular Pakistani drama writer Saira Raza, best known for penning the hit drama Mere Humsafar, passed away on June 3 after suffering a heart attack, according to Pakistani media reports. The tragic news has left fans and the entertainment industry in deep mourning.

Saira Raza had carved a special place in the hearts of drama lovers with her emotionally rich storytelling and strong character portrayals. Some of her most celebrated works include Dil Mom Ka Diya, Inteqam, and Yahya, but it was Mere Humsafar that brought her unmatched fame and critical acclaim both in Pakistan and abroad.

Starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed in the lead, Mere Humsafar became a global sensation, amassing over 2 billion views on YouTube. The romantic drama aired on ARY Digital from December 2021 to September 2022 and was produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb under Six Sigma Plus.

Actor Farhan Saeed, who played the character Hamza in the popular drama, paid tribute to the late writer on Instagram, saying: “Inna lillahi wa inna illahi rajiun. Mere Humsafar writer Saira jee passed away. Please pray for her.”