HMDA and TSIIC to e-auction plots in 10 districts of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has proposed to take up e-auction in 10 districts across the state.

The cash-strapped state government will take up e-auction in Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, and other districts.

In an effort to provide support to the districts conducting the e-auction, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) will be tapped.

Initial allocations of four to five districts will be made to HMDA and TSIIC for auctions, and an order will soon be issued to that effect. Districts will be guided by HMDA and TSIIC on how to issue notifications, operate MSTC accounts, conduct e-auctions, etc., sources told NewIndianExpress.

Incidentally, the government earned over Rs 2,000 crore from the auction of 49.949 acres in Kokapet in Hyderabad last July. The highest bid was Rs 60 crore per acre for a 1.65-acre plot in this auction.

• From the auction of 49.949 acres in Kokapet last July, 2,000 crores were raised

• While HMDA had set an upset price of Rs 25 crore per acre for this auction, the highest bid was Rs 60 crore per acre for a 1.65-acre plot.

• e-auction of 5 plots at Khanamet fetched the State government Rs 729.41 crore.

• State government received Rs 729.41 crore through the e-auction of 5 plots at Khanamet.

• 44 developed plots in the Uppal Bhagayath Layout generated Rs 474.61 crore