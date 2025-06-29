HMDA signs MoU with army for elevated corridors in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Local Military Authority (LMA) on Saturday, June 28, as the next step towards building elevated corridors in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

The two skyways would extend from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet and from Paradise to Dairy Farm Road.

Although the permission for the corridors was granted in March 2024, the MoU formalises the transfer of defence land while also outlining the modalities and timeline of the transfer, along with security protocols necessary to safeguard military operations during construction.

Also Read Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover is now open for public

The MoU was signed by HMDA chief engineer Ravinder and Station Commander Brig S Rajeev on behalf of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA).

HMDA will shortly commence construction of a compound wall along the newly transferred land.

The infrastructure project aims to decongest major traffic routes, enhance city connectivity, and boost urban mobility in Hyderabad.