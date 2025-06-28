Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover is now open for public

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover is finally open to the public. Telangana chief minister inaugurated the flyover at Gachibowli on Saturday, June 28.

Named after late senior Congress leader and five-time MLA P Janardhan Reddy, the 1.2 km-long six-lane bi-directional flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 182.72 crore.

Built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the new PJR flyover promises smoother vehicular movement between ORR, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, Hitech City, and the Financial District.

Addressing the crowd, CM Revanth stated that more flyovers are in the pipeline between the Financial District and Neopolis to ease the traffic.

With this, Hyderabad will see its 23rd flyover completed under SRDP. Out of the total 42 SRDP projects, 37 will be completed once the Kondapur phase 2 flyover is commissioned.

Hitech City a result of PJR’s efforts

Remembering P Janardhan Reddy, popularly known as PJR, CM Revanth said the late Congress veteran stood for the migrant workers, the working class, and was always accessible to the poor. “It was because of PJR’s struggles from 1994 to 1999 as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP leader), that Krishna water was supplied from Nagarjuna Sagar, and Godavari waters to Hyderabad,” he said.

He said that in memory of the late leader, a statue would be installed near the newly inaugurated flyover. “The government will also install a statue of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the Financial District’s X Roads. Manmohan Singh’s contribution towards the development of Cyberabad has been instrumental,” he said.

CM Revanth recalled that it was under the late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s tenure Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park foundation stone was laid.

“In 1998, the name was changed to Hitech City. Today, nearly 85 companies among the Fortune 500 are located in this area,” he said.

All electric buses, autos within ORR

CM Revanth also announced that 3,000 diesel buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), currently operating within the ORR, will soon be deployed to rural areas. These will be replaced by 3,000 electric buses to serve urban commuters.

Encouraging auto-rickshaw drivers to support the government’s move towards greener transport, he said the state will assist in transitioning to electric autos. He also urged aggregators like Ola, Rapido, and others to adopt Electric Vehicles (EVs).

To improve traffic management, he said all traffic signals would soon be equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered spot signals.

“Our competition isn’t with Bengaluru, Chennai, or Mumbai. We must aim to match global cities like New York, Tokyo, Singapore, and South Korea,” he emphasised.

‘What has PM given to Hyderabad?’

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister questioned, despite having eight people, including Union coal minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy as MPs, what the Centre has offered to Hyderabad.

He called out the Union government’s discriminatory treatment towards Telangana, questioning the delays in various projects related to Hyderabad. “Why is the Centre not sanctioning Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the Musi Riverfront Development projects?” he asked.

“The Union government can sanction metro rail projects to Chennai and Bengaluru, a bullet train to Gujarat, but cannot approve the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the Musi Riverfront Development projects,” he pointed out.

“If there are any shortcomings or lack of clarity in our proposals, please tell us. Are these projects too much to ask for?” he lashed out.