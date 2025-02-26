HMWSSB denies water crisis in the city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has dismissed concerns about a drinking water crisis in the city, stating that the rise in tanker demand is consistent with past trends. Officials attributed the increase to factors such as urban expansion, declining groundwater levels, and steady supply management by the water board.

Tanker demand on the rise

According to HMWSSB data, tanker bookings have been rising by 10-15% annually since 2021. However, the demand for 2024-25 (until February) has already surged by 37%, indicating growing water supply concerns.

2021-22: Demand increased by 32%

2022-23: Demand rose by 19%

2023-24: Demand surged by 31%

2024-25 (Till February): Demand up by 37%

In January and February 2025, 1,19,752 and 1,50,000 tanker bookings were made, compared to 81,821 and 1,12,921 during the same months in 2024, respectively.

To address the increasing need for water supply, HMWSSB has expanded its infrastructure:

Filling stations increased from 69 to 79

Filling points increased from 93 to 123

Tanker fleet expanded from 577 in January 2024 to 907 in January 2025

Despite these measures, residents in Kukatpally, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Gachibowli, and the Old City have reported longer wait times and increased reliance on private water suppliers due to high demand.

With March to June typically being the peak season for tanker bookings, Hyderabad is likely to experience one of its worst water shortages this summer. While HMWSSB maintains that the situation is under control, the rapid surge in demand suggests that emergency measures may be required to prevent severe shortages in the coming months.