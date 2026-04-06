HMWSSB drive targets illegal pumps; Rs 5,000 fine for offenders

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has launched a special drive against illegal water pumps attached to taps in houses.

According to the board, offenders will face a penalty of Rs 5,000, and the equipment will be seized from them. It also observed that low pressure in some areas is due to the misuse of water by some people. The board also said that some people are using illegal water pumps to draw water.

To combat the violation, the board has prepared a region-wise action plan, under which Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri zones will be covered. Officials from the board will take up ground-level investigation during water supply hours.

As part of the inspection, teams will monitor water pressure levels from connection-to-connection and identify whether illegal motors are being used. The drive will continue throughout summer season.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy stressed that water transported from distant sources at considerable cost must be distributed justly among all residents.

“Strict action will be taken against those attaching motors to pipelines. Ensuring equal access to drinking water is our priority,” he said while issuing a warning.