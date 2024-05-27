HMWS&SB officials told to resolve monsoon-related complaints immediately

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (HMWS&SB) have been directed to resolve complaints related to sewage overflow and contaminated drinking water within half an hour after a complaint is received at their customer care number 155313.

HMWS&SB managing director Sudarshan Reddy held a review with officials at “Jala Soudha” on the steps needed to be taken during the monsoons to prevent untoward incidents due to rains, water-logging and opening of manholes, among other issues.

Reddy instructed officials to assign a person to each of the 120 water-logging hotspots for regular inspection, and sewage supervisors to check deep manholes.

HMWS&SB has already installed safety grills to deep manholes in most of them located within the GHMC areas and will be installing the same in the peripheral areas as well. The board has decided to paint manholes by the side of the roads red and to install flags and safety boards near deep manholes.

Officials have also been informed to prevent drinking water contamination in areas where drinking water pipelines are located near the nala crossings.

Also Read Hyderabad recorded highest water supply this summer: Official

A central safety protocol team comprising six members headed by the chief vigilance officer as its chief safety protocol officer an emergency response team, a safety protocol team, and a patrolling team will be pushed into force to effectively manage the drinking water and sanitation situation during the monsoons.

Officials have been asked to prepare a monsoon management plan and prepare a daily situation report to track the works. GHMC and police personnel will be working in coordination