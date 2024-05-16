Hyderabad recorded highest water supply this summer: Official

Inspecting the emergency pumping operations at Nagarjuna Sagar, Reddy highlighted the significant increase in water supply compared to the previous year, with an additional 20 MGD.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, Sudarshan Reddy informed on Thursday that the city received an unprecedented supply of 580 million gallons per day (MGD) of water this summer, the highest-ever recorded so far.

Inspecting the emergency pumping operations at Nagarjuna Sagar, Reddy highlighted the significant increase in water supply compared to the previous year, with an additional 20 MGD.

Reddy further stated that the proactive measures were in place. “The pumping process is underway without any issues. If required, a second stage of pumping will also be initiated and arrangements will be made to supply water through pumps,” he said in a press statement.

