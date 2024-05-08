Summer Vacation: 5 Must-visit water parks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is feeling the heat this summer with record-breaking temperatures, making outdoor activities increasingly challenging. The sweltering heat has left Hyderabadies and tourists searching for cool and refreshing escapes.

Luckily, there are several water parks in and around Hyderabad where you can beat the heat and have a great time with your family. Let’s dive into the details of these top 6 refreshing water parks:

List Of Top Water Parks In Hyderabad

1. Wonderla Hyderabad

(Image source: Wonderla Hyderabad)

Location — Nehru Outer Ring Road Exit No. 13, Raviryal, Hyderabad

Timings — 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Ticket price ranges from Rs. 1050 to Rs. 1600.

Wonderla is a popular amusement park in Hyderabad known for its thrilling rides, including water slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy with family and friends. The wave pool is a must-visit!

2. Jalavihar Water Park

(Image source: Jalavihar Water Park)

Location — Necklace Road, Hyderabad

Timings — 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Ticket price ranges from Rs. 350 to Rs. 500.

Jalavihar, located near Necklace Road, offers a relaxing experience with its wave pool and other water attractions. If you’re in the mood to unwind, spend some time at the wave pool. It is one of the most visited water parks in Hyderabad.

3. Ocean Park

(Image source: Ocean Park)

Location — Gandipet,

Timings — 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Ticket price ranges from Rs. 350 to Rs. 650.

Ocean Park is another water park in Hyderabad that provides a mix of water rides, pools, and entertainment. It’s a great place for families to enjoy a day out and one of the oldest water parks of Hyderabad.

4. Escape Water Park

(Image source: Escape Water Park)

Location — Shamshabad

Timings — 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Ticket price ranges from Rs. 600 to Rs. 900.

Escape Water Park, located near Fort Grand in Shamshabad, offers water rides suitable for both kids and couples. While enjoying the rides, don’t forget to explore the food court area.

5. Wild Waters

(Image Source: Wild Waters)

Location— Shankarpalli

Timings— 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Ticket price ranges from Rs. 950 to Rs. 1300.

Wild Waters offers a variety of rides and attractions for families and groups of friends. It’s a quality water park where you can have fun and beat the heat.

6. Leonia Splash

(Image source: Leonia Splash)

Location — Shamirpet

Timings— 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Ticket price ranges from Rs. 499 onwards.

If you are looking for waterparks in Hyderabad, then you must check out Leonia Splash in Shamirpet. It is a clean and well-equipped property that has an expansive pool, twisting water slides, children’s play areas, and much more.

Apart from water parks, if you’re looking for a more private and budget-friendly experience, consider visiting one of the farmhouses near Hyderabad. These serene locations allow you to relax and spend quality time with your loved ones away from the hustle and bustle of the city.