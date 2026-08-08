HMWSSB restores Citizen Services app after technical glitch

Hyderabad: Following a technical glitch that disrupted water tanking bookings in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managed to restore the services on its Citizen Services mobile application on Saturday, August 8.

Earlier, informing the consumers of the disruption, the HMWSSB requested them to book water tankers using the temporarily available IVRS facility or the Water Board’s official website until the services could be restored.

“Currently, water tanker booking services via the Citizen Services mobile application are operating normally, allowing users to book tankers through the app,” it said later.

Tanker booking services were also available throughout the day via IVRS and the Water Board’s official website.

Meanwhile, the board has also intensified its crackdown on the use of illegal motors in the past few months. Just a day ago, the HMWSSB seized seven illegal motors from Rangareddy and Vijayanagar Colony.