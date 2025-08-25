HMWSSB reviews permanent solution to sewage problem near Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) assured to provide a permanent solution following repeated complaints of sewage overflow at Kavuri Hills near Durgam Cheruvu.

During an inspection, managing director Ashok Reddy was briefed about the issue and told that the sewage problem occurred as the lake had reached full tank level (FTL) due to continuous rainfall.

Reddy directed the immediate desilting of sewer lines and the blocking of drains. Officials were instructed to build temporary arrangements, including linking sewage from nearby buildings to the Durgam Cheruvu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Also Read Traffic diversions near Khairatabad for Bada Ganesh from Aug 27 to Sept 6

A comprehensive plan will be drafted, which will provide inputs on how to prevent future sewage overflow.

He instructed officials to create a central dashboard at the HMWSSB head office to track inflow, treated water quality, and performance of all STPs across the city.