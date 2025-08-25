Traffic diversions near Khairatabad for Bada Ganesh from Aug 27 to Sept 6

Hyderabad: The city police announced traffic diversions near Khairatabad from August 27 to September 6 for the installation and darshan of the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

These traffic diversions will apply from 11 am till late at night, a release on Monday said.

Traffic diversions for Khairatabad Bada Ganesh

Traffic coming from VV Statue towards Mint Compound via Rajeev Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Rajeev Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

Vehicles coming from Old PS Saifabad towards Bada Ganesh via will be diverted at Rajdoot Lane towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards IMAX Theatre via Mint Compound will be diverted at Secretariat Temple X Road towards Telugu Thalli junction.

Vehicles coming from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover.

Lastly, commuters travelling from Nirankari via Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will be diverted at Post Office towards Old PS Saifabad junction.

Look out for these traffic congestions

Due to a large number of devotees visiting the Bada Ganesh idol, massive traffic congestion is expected at Khairtabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound, and Necklace Rotary areas. Commuters are requested to avoid these routes, the police statement read.

Also Read Hyderabad police outline safety steps for Ganesh Chaturthi

Parking space

Devotees and public commuting through Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden should park their vehicles in the following allocated space:

Race Road

NTR Ghat

HMDA Parking beside IMAX Theatre

Open Place Opp. I-Max Theatre

Saraswathi Vidya Mandir High School premises, Opp. I-Max Theatre

Likewise, devotees and public commuting from Bada Ganesh through the Khairatabad Junction should park their vehicles at Vishveshwaraiah Bhavan.

Opt for public transport, carpooling

The Hyderabad police have appealed to all devotees to use public transport, including the Hyderabad Metro, MMTS, and RTC buses.

“If several people from the same residential colony or locality plan to visit the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh for darshan, they should opt for carpooling instead of using individual vehicles and avoid traffic congestion,” the police statement read.

In case of any emergency during travel, commuters are requested to call the traffic helpline 9010203626 for assistance.