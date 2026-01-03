HMWSSB to use robotic machines to inspect pipeline issues

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Saturday, January 3, instructed water board officials to focus on reducing complaints of polluted water and to replace all old pipes within two months.

The MD also noted that the water board has already deployed a robotic machine called the Pollution Identification Machine, which helps detect leak points and sources of contamination through internal pipe inspections using a camera system.

He asked officials to collect details on areas where most of the complaints of polluted water are received from and to analyse the source of the problem. He also asked for division-wise details of old pipes and a plan on replacing them.

Officials were asked to submit estimates for the construction work and to get approvals without delay.