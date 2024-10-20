Hoax bomb threats to flights fuel fear, anxiety among Hyderabad travellers

Hyderabad: As flights of Indian airlines continue to face hoax bomb threats, residents of Hyderabad travelling to and fro to meet family during the festival season or attend weddings are expressing concerns and fear over the escalating situation, especially as authorities have yet to identify the root cause.

A 20-year-old undergraduate student in Delhi, who booked a flight for October 24, stated to Siasat.com “I’m worried about my safety. All the recent threats have turned out to be hoaxes, but what if one day it’s real? I’m considering cancelling my flight and just taking a train; it feels like a much safer option.”

Another student pursuing his master’s in Mumbai shared, “I haven’t seen my family in over a year, and I wanted to visit during Diwali, but my mother insists I stay back given the situation. She’d rather have me safe in Mumbai than risk my safety to meet them.”

A 19-year-old student studying in Bangalore, who attended his cousin’s wedding in Hyderabad, chose to travel by road instead due to the bomb threats. “Driving was exhausting, but at least I could sleep peacefully, knowing I wouldn’t be in danger,” he explained.

A mother of two children, Neha states “I can’t even explain how anxious I feel every time my husband travels. I want him to be safe and return home. If the threats are hoaxes, they need to be treated seriously because they affect real people’s lives and mental health. This isn’t just about flights; it’s about our peace of mind!”

A 27-year man travelling from Hyderabad to Ranchi states “I have board flight today evening, I could not eat or sleep, I feel this knot in my stomach and I keep thinking, ‘What if today’s the day?’ the fact that these threats turn out to be hoaxes doesn’t change the fact that I am scared for my dear life”

Indian airlines have faced a surge of hoax bomb threats this week, with over 90 domestic and international flights targeted. Although threats have turned out to be false alarms, they have caused significant disruptions, prompting emergency procedures and investigations into their sources.

According to a report by the Times of India, the total cost of the hoax threats including fuel dumping, unscheduled landing charges, accommodation for passengers, grounding of aircraft, and crew replacements is expected to exceed Rs 3 crore.

Another resident of Hyderabad travelling back to San Deigo with his three kids states “Imagine telling your kids to go on a flight only to worry if it will be the one that gets targeted. These hoaxes are causing trauma to families. I feel angry at those who think it’s funny; they have no idea of the damage they’re doing.”

Thirty-two-year-old Hyderabad-based clinical psychologist Zoya Ahmed stated that the fake threats not only put lives at risk but also creates a climate of fear and anxiety.

So far this week, more than 90 flights have received bomb threats and most of them have turned out to be hoaxes. According to sources, more than 20 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, October 20.

The sources said more than 30 flights received bomb threats mostly through social media since Saturday morning. In at least one of the flights, a note was found in the lavatory saying there was a bomb in the flight.

The handle on X, through which some of the bomb threats to flights were issued, has been deactivated.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators on the no-fly list.

Which airline has been hit the hardest?

Among the airlines most affected by the recent hoax bomb threats are Air India Express, Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, each reporting multiple security incidents. Air India Express was particularly hard hit, with at least seven of its flights receiving bomb threats.

Additionally, at least two Air India flights experienced similar threats. An Air India flight from Mumbai to London had to be escorted by a Royal Air Force fighter jet to Heathrow Airport after a bomb threat was reported, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Vistara, another major carrier, saw six of its flights targeted, five of which were international routes from Singapore, Frankfurt, and Colombo to India. One Vistara flight from Udaipur to Mumbai was directed to an isolation bay upon landing after a threatening note was discovered in the lavatory, prompting thorough security checks.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, reported threats to five of its flights, including two international services to Istanbul.

The airline confirmed that all passengers on the affected flights disembarked safely and that the aircraft were inspected following security guidelines.

Akasa Air also faced bomb threats on five of its flights, including routes to Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Mumbai, but all aircraft were cleared after inspections.