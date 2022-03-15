Holi celebrations begin in Uttar Pradesh

Mathura: Widows play with colour in celebration of 'Holi' during a function organised by Sulabh Hope Foundation at Gopinath Temple, in Vrindavan near Mathura, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Devotees smear each other with ash and dry colour amid a burning pyre in celebration of the upcoming festival of ‘Holi’, at Manikarnika Ghat, in Varanasi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Devotees smear each other with ash and dry colour in celebration of the upcoming festival of ‘Holi’, at Manikarnika Ghat, in Varanasi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mathura: People play ‘Lathmaar Holi’ at Krishna Janambhoomi Temple, in Mathura, Monday, March 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_15_2022_000072B)
Mathura: A woman beats a man with sticks as they play ‘Lathmaar Holi’ at Krishna Janambhoomi Temple, in Mathura, Monday, March 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_15_2022_000062B)
Meerut: Artists dressed as deities take part in a religious procession ahead of the upcoming festival of ‘Holi’, in Meerut, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

