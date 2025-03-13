Holi in Hyderabad: Historical festivity showing cultural inclusiveness

By Ameera Aaiza

Let’s take a peek into history, ever wondered how Holi was celebrated during the Asaf Jahi period in Hyderabad?

Holi in the Asaf Jahi era, which spanned from 1724 to 1948 AD, was a colourful and significant celebration. The Nizams, who ruled Hyderabad during this period, were known for their cultural and religious inclusivity, and Holi became an occasion for communal unity and royal gatherings.

Royal Celebrations: Under the Asaf Jahi rulers, Holi was celebrated with grandeur. The Nizam would host large festivities at the palace, where both the royal family and subjects participated.

There were similar celebrations amongst the noblemen and their families, Nawab Safdar Jung Musheer-ud-Daula Fakhr ul Mulk (the Umra-e-Uzzam, high ranking nobility of the Nizam VI, Mahbub Ali Pasha’s era) and his Begum would host lavish celebrations besides Eid, such as Holi, Diwali, Basanth, Navroz and Christmas at their palatial residence, the Errum Manzil. While the palace would hold royal banquets and other grand ceremonies. This Indo-European Baroque style building had a large pond that was often used for Holi festivities. It was not only functional but also symbolic, serving as a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural gathering point, where people could come together to splash colours, sing, and celebrate.

Since many Hindu and Islamic festivals follow a lunar calendar or similar astrological conjunction, festivals don’t always fall on fixed dates, and occasionally two very contrasting festivals might coincide. For example, a solemn day during Muharram, observed by Shia Muslims, could overlap with Holi, the exuberant Hindu festival of colour.

Well renowned author Harriet Ronken Lynton mentions about one such coincidence of dates, involving Mir Mahbub Ali Pasha – the sixth Nizam, stepping in personally to prevent any possible discord.

While riding in the Moharrum procession, the Nizam happened to notice, down a side street, a group of Holi revelers and merrymakers approaching the Moharrum procession, which the Nizam was a part of. Apprehensive about what might follow if they should chance to splash colour on the sacred symbols (Alams), Mahbub Ali Pasha discreetly left the Mohurrum procession and joined the revelers. Recognising him, they surrounded him, and with humour and good-naturedness, he led them away from the procession, averting any potential conflict.

Additionally, during this era, the Hindus who worked in administrative departments, particularly the accountant general’s office, which was predominantly staffed by Hindus, their religious fasting days were officially marked as half-holidays in that department.

Holiday firman

In the year 1934, during the rule of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam, a ‘Farman’ an official decree or order, was approved in the civil services rule of a grant of six months leave with advance salary to Hindu employees for ‘Jatras’ (pilgrimage to holy places).

Gatherings and rituals would be held often with the fusion of local customs, Holi being popular amongst many as a cosmopolitan celebration in the city.

Overall, during the Asaf Jahi dynasty rule festivals were a reflection of the diverse and inclusive nature of the city, where different communities could come together and celebrate. The Nizam’s support and participation helped to make it a grand occasion.

These celebrations were not just limited to the royal court. In the streets of Hyderabad, the city bazaars would be filled with festive sounds, where participants would dance, sing, and play with colours.

Ameera Aaiza is based in Washington, DC, with her roots in Hyderabad. Her work explores history, culture, art, and architecture. She contributes columns and blogs and is currently in the process of writing/authoring a book.