Holiday declared in 22 schools after leopard spotted in Belagavi

The leopard, which was not seen after the attack, has surfaced again. Taking no chances, Deputy Director of Education Department Basavaraja Nalatawada has declared holiday for schools.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd August 2022 1:32 pm IST
Mumbai woman escapes mauling, scares off leopard with her walking stick!
Representative Image

Belagavi: Authorities of Belagavi district in Karnataka declared a holiday for 22 primary and high schools in this part of Karnataka on Monday following the movement of a leopard found in a residential area.

Holiday has been declared for schools in Belagavi city cantonment area and surrounding rural areas. The leopard seems to be prowling near the Golf Grounds and disappears near a private school campus.

The movement of the leopard has been captured by a private bus driver and the development has caused panic and tension among residents, especially parents and children.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
MP: Leopard electrocuted by trap laid by poachers; two detained

The forest officials are on their job planning to trap the prowling leopard in a cage. The authorities have been trying to catch the leopard for 18 days after a construction labourer was attacked in Jadhavnagar of Belagavi city.

The leopard, which was not seen after the attack, has surfaced again. Taking no chances, Deputy Director of Education Department Basavaraja Nalatawada has declared holiday for schools.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button