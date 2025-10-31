Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to collaborate with Nani? fans can’t keep calm

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 31st October 2025 1:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: The global film industry might be in for one of its most unexpected and exciting collaborations yet. According to recent buzz, Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds, known for his witty charm in Deadpool and Free Guy, may soon team up with Tollywood’s very own Natural Star Nani for an upcoming project.

Though nothing is officially confirmed, reports suggest that discussions are underway between Reynolds’ production house and a top South Indian banner. The film is rumoured to be a cross-cultural action comedy, possibly featuring both stars in equally powerful roles. If it materializes, it would mark a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Hollywood and the Telugu film industry.

Fans across social media have gone into overdrive, imagining the hilarious and heartwarming chemistry between the two actors. Ryan Reynolds’ trademark humour paired with Nani’s natural acting and Telugu wit could make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Nani, who recently delivered a hit with Hi Nanna, is known for balancing emotional depth with mass appeal. Pairing him with a global star like Reynolds could bring Telugu cinema a major international spotlight.

While neither actor has spoken publicly about the project yet, film circles hint that an official announcement might come soon. Whether it’s a full-fledged movie or a special collaboration, one thing is certain if Ryan Reynolds and Nani share the screen, it will be a mass-meets-class moment that Hyderabad and Hollywood will both celebrate.

