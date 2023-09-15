Hollywood star Will Smith calls for donation to Moroccan quake victims

Hollywood actor and singer Will Smith called on everyone to donate to those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, September 8.

In a short video posted on Instagram, Smith along with Moroccan directors Bilal Falah and Adel El Araby, appealed to the public to donate food, and financial and medical aid to save the areas affected by the earthquake.

“Assalaam u Alaikum (peace be upon you). I am sure you have all heard about the devastating earthquake in Morocco. Adel and Bilal are from Morocco and they still have family in Morocco. They told me about the difficulties that Moroccans face because of the tragedy, and that is why we are seizing the opportunity to ask for your help,” Smith said.

He added, “Those affected are in need of food, medicine, shelter, and reconstruction, especially in the remote area that was affected by the earthquake. Please donate.”

Many celebrities took to social media to express their deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake and emphasize their commitment to providing support to Morocco in the most efficient way possible.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, has tragically claimed the lives of about 3,000 people and left 5,000 individuals injured in the North African country.

This earthquake was the deadliest in Morocco since the one that hit close to Al Hoceima in the northern Rif Mountains, killing more than 600 people, in 2004.