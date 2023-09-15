Hollywood star Will Smith calls for donation to Moroccan quake victims

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, has tragically claimed the lives of about 3,000 people and left 5,000 individuals injured in the North African country.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 2:18 pm IST
Hollywood star Will Smith calls for donation to help Moroccan quake victims
Will Smith with Moroccan directors Bilal Falah and Adel El Araby (Photo: Screengrab)

Hollywood actor and singer Will Smith called on everyone to donate to those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, September 8.

In a short video posted on Instagram, Smith along with Moroccan directors Bilal Falah and Adel El Araby, appealed to the public to donate food, and financial and medical aid to save the areas affected by the earthquake.

Also Read
Watch: Moroccan players, fans recite Surah Al-Fatiha for earthquake victims

“Assalaam u Alaikum (peace be upon you). I am sure you have all heard about the devastating earthquake in Morocco. Adel and Bilal are from Morocco and they still have family in Morocco. They told me about the difficulties that Moroccans face because of the tragedy, and that is why we are seizing the opportunity to ask for your help,” Smith said.

MS Education Academy

He added, “Those affected are in need of food, medicine, shelter, and reconstruction, especially in the remote area that was affected by the earthquake. Please donate.”

Watch the video below here

Many celebrities took to social media to express their deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake and emphasize their commitment to providing support to Morocco in the most efficient way possible.

Also Read
Ronaldo opens his hotel for victims of earthquake in Morocco

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, has tragically claimed the lives of about 3,000 people and left 5,000 individuals injured in the North African country.

This earthquake was the deadliest in Morocco since the one that hit close to Al Hoceima in the northern Rif Mountains, killing more than 600 people, in 2004.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 2:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button