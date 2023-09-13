Watch: Moroccan players, fans recite Surah Al-Fatiha for earthquake victims

In a touching solidarity initiative with the victims affected by the earthquake, the fans and players of the Moroccan national football team recited the Surah Al-Fatiha (first Surah—chapter of the Quran) before the start of the match.

This came during a friendly match between Morocco and Burkina Faso at France’s Bollert-Delilies stadium in Lens on Tuesday evening, September 12.

The video of Moroccan players and fans reciting Surah Al-Fatiha has been widely praised and circulated on social media platforms. It has been liked and re-tweeted several times.

A minute of silence was also observed in memory of the victims.

An X user wrote, “It was adorable instead of 1min silent this is how it supposed to be it was amazed.”

“This is so much better than the 2 minutes silence,” said another.

التبوريشة❤️🇲🇦

الجمهور المغربي يتلوا سورة الفاتحة على ارواح شهداء #زلزال_الحوز ابان مباراة المنتخب الحبية مع منتخب بوركينافاسو#زلزال_المغرب pic.twitter.com/13Hs7Kdj34 — CHaimaa🌸 (@chaimaa_didi) September 12, 2023

On Tuesday, the players and technical staff of Morocco’s national football team decided to donate all their match bonuses until the African Cup towards relief efforts.

On Sunday, September 10, players from the Moroccan national team donated blood to benefit the earthquake victims, along with their coach, Walid Regragui.

On Friday night, September 8, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains about 72 kilometres southwest of Marrakesh.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday, the earthquake claimed the lives of 2,901 people and injured 5,530, in addition to major material destruction.