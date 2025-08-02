Honeymoon murder case: Two main accused get 14-day custody extension

Sonam was arrested and brought to Shillong by the Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in June.

Published: 2nd August 2025 10:20 pm IST
Meghalaya murder case
Indore: Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting his murder, in Indore, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Shillong: A Meghalaya court has extended the judicial custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, the prime accused in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, by another 14 days, officials said on Saturday.

The court extended the judicial custody of the duo following a virtual hearing, a public prosecutor told PTI on Saturday.

On July 31, the court had remanded three other accused – Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi and Vishal Chauhan – to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Police investigations suggest that Sonam conspired with Raj to commit the murder, allegedly roping in three others to aid in the crime.

Sonam was arrested and brought to Shillong by the Meghalaya Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in June.

The remaining accused were also brought on transit remand soon after.

Further investigation is underway.

