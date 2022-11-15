Honoraria to imams, muezzins pending for 5 months

Hyderabad: The monthly honorariums to the Imams and are pending for the last 5 months in the state of Telangana. This shows the lack of seriousness of the government when it comes to minorities, especially Muslims.

Though the government claims to be committed to the welfare of minorities, the action is contrary to it. Even before the holy month of Ramadan 2022, there were about five months of honorarium was upheld to the Imams and Muezzins. Soon after the publication of this news in The Siasat Daily, the government issued 4 months of honorarium arrears. It was promised to release the arrears of one month within 10 days, but till date, the honorarium of the Imams and Muezzins has not been released.

Muslims are being neglected by the government in every sector. The previously approved budget is not being released on time. The approved minority budget has never been released in full. A non-minority candidate has been assigned the responsibility of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to represent minorities in the government. Apart from this, he has the responsibility of other ministries as well.

Since the bifurcation of Telangana, the portfolio of the Minister of Minority Welfare has not been given to a Muslim leader. In the first term, Chief Minister KCR himself held the portfolio of Minority Welfare and in the second term, K Eshwar was given this responsibility.

The minorities, especially the Muslims were very hopeful when the Chief Minister had the portfolio of the Ministry of Minority Welfare, however, they felt disappointed. Muslims are still disappointed. No one is there to approach the Chief Minister to get the cries of the Muslims heard. Even the Chief Minister KCR has not called any review meeting on the issues of minorities due to which all the work is pending.