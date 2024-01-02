Honour killing: Father of girl hacks young couple to death with shovel, surrenders

Badaun: In a shocking case of honour killing in Badaun district, a man Mahesh, hacked his daughter and her boyfriend to death on Tuesday morning. Mahesh then went to the nearby police station and surrendered.

According to reports, 20-year-old Sachin had come to meet his girlfriend on her invitation. The two had been in a relationship for almost two years, much against the wishes of the girl’s family.

At around 4.30 am on Tuesday, the girl’s father woke up and saw his daughter talking to Sachin. In a fit of rage, he picked up a shovel and attacked the young couple, killing them on the spot.

Mahesh then went to the Bilsi police station and surrendered. The police reached the site of the incident and took the two bodies for post mortem.

The deceased lovers are said to be from the same caste.

Badaun SSP, Dr. Omprakash Singh, inspected the incident site and started investigating the matter. On the complaint of Sachin’s family, a case has been registered against the girl’s father and further proceedings have been started.