Honour to speak with PM Modi, look forward to visit India this year: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that it was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

The billionaire industrialist and PM Modi earlier discussed various issues, including an immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

“It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year,” posted Musk on his X social media platform.

PM Modi on Friday held a discussion with Tesla CEO on a range of topics.

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister had met Musk in Washington during his visit to the US in February this year. “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” PM Modi had stated on X after the meeting.

In another post, PM Modi shared glimpses of his candid moments with Musk’s children, captioning it, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!”

PM Modi’s conversation with Musk comes at a time when Tesla is reportedly poised to enter the Indian market. The development also comes against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, also held a meeting with top executives of Musk’s Starlink in Delhi this week to discuss the company’s investment plans for India.

“Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India,” Piyush Goyal said on X after the meeting