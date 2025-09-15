Hope SC would soon pass final order on Waqf law itself: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Supreme Court has only given an interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and hoped that the apex court would soon pass its verdict on the whole legislation itself.

“The finality of the act has not been decided. It’s only an interim order. Let us hope they quickly decide the whole issue of the act itself,” he told reporters here.

The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create a Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

“Presumption is always in favour of constitutionality of a statute and intervention (can be done) only in the rarest of rare cases,” a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said in its 128-page interim order on the contentious issue.

Prominent Muslim organisations, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order and expressed confidence that the top court will “abolish this oppressive law” and ensure constitutional justice.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said the interim relief has transformed its hope into certainty that justice is still alive. He said Jamiat will continue its legal and democratic struggle until this “oppressive law is repealed”.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind welcomes the decision granting interim relief on three key controversial provisions of the Waqf law, Madani said in a post in Hindi on X.

“This new Waqf law is a direct attack on the Constitution of the country, which not only grants equal rights to citizens and minorities but also provides them with complete religious freedom. This law is a dangerous, anti-Constitutional conspiracy to snatch away the religious freedom of Muslims,” he claimed.