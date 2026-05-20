Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is not just a superstar but an emotion for millions across generations. From elderly fans who grew up watching his iconic films to youngsters who continue to admire his timeless screen presence, the megastar enjoys unmatched love and respect even at the age of 83. This is also the reason why even the smallest update about his health instantly leaves fans worried and emotional.

On Tuesday night, reports claiming that Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital sparked concern among his fans and well-wishers. The buzz began after senior journalist Vickey Lalwani shared that the veteran actor had been admitted since Saturday, May 16.

He said, “Big B has been admitted since Saturday, 16th May. I learned about it this afternoon, and I rushed to the hospital and confirmed the news there. He is kept on the 3rd floor of A wing in the VIP enclosure. Later, I saw Abhishek Bachchan also came to visit his father. Big B has been suffering from stomach-related issues since the time he was hurt in 1982 on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence. Big B’s health is improving, and he is stable.”

Soon after the reports surfaced online, worried fans flooded social media with prayers and messages wishing the megastar a speedy recovery. However, later reports suggested that there was no major cause for concern.

A report by NDTV stated that Amitabh Bachchan had only undergone a routine medical check-up and was later discharged after examination. Adding further clarity, a source told ETimes that the actor regularly visits the hospital for monthly check-ups and had returned home the same day. The source also dismissed rumours surrounding his health and confirmed that he was doing absolutely fine.

Amid the growing speculation, Amitabh Bachchan shared a fresh blog post in the early hours of Wednesday. Though he did not directly address the rumours, he posted a quirky poem and concluded the note with, “Love, Prayers and more,” reassuring fans in his own unique style.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama. The veteran actor also has the courtroom drama Section 84 in the pipeline. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.