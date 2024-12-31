Hot rumours swirl: Rajat Dalal gets evicted from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with crazy rumors and talks about insiders that one of the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss18 Rajat Dalal has been evicted from the show. While there is no official confirmation yet, speculations are rife that one of the most trending contestants may no longer be in the race for the finale.

The rumors gained traction following the high-voltage Emergency Ward Task monitored by host Kangana Ranaut. The task, which revolved around contestants playing doctors and patients, saw a major clash between Rajat Dalal and Karanveer.

The Task That Triggered the Chaos

During the task, Karanveer, acting as the doctor, selected Rajat as his patient and subjected him to extreme measures, including a mud bath, ice therapy, and even trimming his beard. Despite the intensity, Rajat sportingly complied.

However, tensions escalated when the roles were reversed. As the doctor, Rajat chose Karanveer as his patient and demanded to trim his beard. Initially, Karanveer resisted, and fellow contestant Chahat, acting as another doctor, opposed the idea. Karanveer eventually agreed but insisted that Chahat trim his beard instead. This led to a heated argument, with Rajat refusing to back down and insisting on doing it himself.

The situation spiraled into a massive confrontation, prompting Kangana Ranaut to intervene. Displeased with the contestants’ behavior, she canceled the task entirely and warned the housemates of severe consequences.

Karan, Rajat’s Physical Altercation Rumors

Adding fuel to the fire are more rumours of a physical altercation between Rajat and Karanveer following the task. This alleged incident has intensified speculation that Rajat was evicted as a punishment.

Rajat Dalal, who has been a fan favorite throughout the season, was seen as a strong contender for the finale. If the rumors of his eviction are true, it will come as a massive shock to his supporters.

Rajat dalal evicted? Really? — Sanaya khan (@WardrobeCelebs) December 30, 2024

Breaking News



Rajat dalal has been evicted from Bigg Boss 18 — ASAP (@Revengers367) December 31, 2024

some so called neutral BB handles put half baked story painting #KaranveerMehra as villain; BUT it’s soooo clear in precap tht gunda rajat is legit throwing stuff n manhandling n being physically violent wt KV



WHY IS RAJAT DALAL NOT EVICTED YET BIGG BOSS?#BB18 #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/iK4QA0qzjH — rachit (@beingrachit_) December 30, 2024

As of now, no official statement has been made by the show’s makers. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see whether Rajat is still part of the Bigg Boss house or if this marks the end of his journey in the controversial reality show.

