Hotel owner, manager booked for failing to upload foreign guest details

Thane: Police have registered a case against the owner and the manager of a hotel in Navi Mumbai for allegedly not uploading information about foreign guests on the police portal, an official said on Sunday, March 22.

The accused allowed four Turkish nationals, including two women, to stay at the hotel in the Sanpada area between December 28 and 30 last year.

But, they failed to upload the details of these guests on the designated police website, as mandated under the law, an official from Sanpada police station said.

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The lapse came to light during a routine verification of the hotel’s register by a Sanpada police team, he said.

An FIR was registered against the duo on Saturday under provisions of the Foreigners Order, 1948, and sections 223 (knowingly disobeying lawful orders from a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.