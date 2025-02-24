Hotel worker held for raping elderly homeless woman in Rachakonda

The accused has been identified as Srisailam.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 24th February 2025 6:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested by Yacharam police in Rachakonda for raping a 70-year-old mentally challenged homeless woman.

The accused has been identified as Srisailam, a hotel worker from Mall.

According to reports, the accused assaulted the woman in December. As she had no family and was mentally disabled, she did not report the crime. However, a week ago, other homeless individuals who overheard the incident alerted the police.

Following an investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage from an ATM in Mall Town, where the assault occurred on December 10.

Based on the evidence, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.

