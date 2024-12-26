‘Housefull 5’ wraps filming, movie to release in June 2025

New Delhi: “Housefull 5”, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, has concluded filming, the makers have announced.

The fifth part of the popular comedy franchise is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani of “Dostana” fame and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In an Instagram post, the studio shared the news of shooting wrap along with a picture of the ensemble cast.

“That’s a wrap for Housefull 5! A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories,” Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment posted on Tuesday evening.

The film also features Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer.

The franchise started with 2010’s “Housefull”, which was followed by three sequels — “Housefull 2” (2012), “Housefull 3” (2016) and “Housefull 4” (2019).

“Housefull 5” is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025.